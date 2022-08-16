Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – A renowned Kenyan pastor and televangelist has dashed the hopes of those who voted for Ruto, believing he will transform the country.

According to Pastor Ezekiel, the founder of New Life Church in Mombasa, which has a huge following, God told him that the election will be peaceful but once the President takes over office, Kenyans will be disappointed.

Although he made the prophesy before the Presidential results were announced, he said that the President-elect will mess up the economy and reduce Kenyans to beggars.

The economy will be so bad that Kenyans will take to the streets, leading to a revolution.

Citizens will even attempt to eject the President from office.

Watch the video.

