Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Police have arrested a man following the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia died and her mother was injured following a shooting on Monday night August 22, in Dovecot, Liverpool, UK.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl had opened their front door upon hearing some noise outside around 10pm.

A 35-year-old man, being chased by a man with a gun, ran into the house. A stray bullet hit Olivia and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she later died in hospital.

Merseyside Police say the 35-year-old man who was being targeted by the gunman has now been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison.

A statement released from the force reads: ‘A 35-year-old man, suspected to have been the target of the shooting, has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

‘He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.’

On Tuesday, August 23, police officers said Olivia and Cheryl had been caught in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.

Olivia was described by family, teachers and neighbors as having a ‘lovely sense of humour’ and a ‘bubbly personality’ by those paying tribute.

Her head teacher, Rebecca Wilkinson of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School, said: ‘Our school community is devasted at the sad loss of Olivia. We are in shock and disbelief at such tragic news.

‘Olivia was a much loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour, and a bubbly personality.

‘She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.

‘She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard Of Oz.

‘Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.’