Sunday, 28 August 2022 – Police have arrested social media personality Catherine Njoki, popularly known as Kate Wa Gladys, after defrauding her followers of over Ksh10 million.

Kate had been running a string of online chamas that had become popular among Kenyan women.

She runs over 100 merry-go-rounds where women would contribute varying amounts depending on the specific group.

Some women were contributing as much as Ksh100,000 per month.

She would receive the cash on behalf of the members – most of who were online strangers.

The more members received back their money, the more popular the groups became.

Members of her online chamas started complaining recently after she went mum and closed the WhatsApp groups where they were communicating.

It is alleged that she has collected over Ksh 10 Million from the members in less than 10 months.

She has reportedly bought a house in Syokimau and purchased two cars( A Toyota Harrier and Mazda CX 5) after defrauding gullible women.

A local real estate company has also fallen victim to her con games.

The company contracted her to help sell plots in Nanyuki – banking on the popularity of her chamas.

In the real estate scheme, she set up a Chama where members were to contribute Ksh33,000 for ten months – a total of Ksh330,000 for a 50*100 parcel of land.

Just like the other chamas, she would hold the cash on behalf of members until the end of the ten months when she was supposed to hand over the proceeds to the real estate company.

It is alleged that she has collected over Ksh 3 Million so far and the money missing.

She was arrested recently after some of the members reported the matter to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.