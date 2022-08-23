Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Irene Bedard, the actor who voiced Pocahontas in the animated film has been arrested for disorderly conduct by the police.

TMZ reported that the actress was arrested on Friday August 19, in Greene County, Ohio.

A police report revealed that police officers were conducting a welfare check after receiving a report a woman had passed out in the bushes on a residential street.

When police arrived, they say they found Irene in a nearby parking lot and she displayed a roller coaster of emotions; one moment she’s talking calmly with cops and the next she’s upset and crying.

Cops say Irene was with another woman, Sheila, who told police the name of someone they could contact for Irene, causing Irene to scream about not wanting that person to get involved. Officers said Irene then dashed away from them and almost knocked over a table on the sidewalk. It was gathered that Irene stopped running and calmly walked with cops for a moment, then suddenly became furious over a previous interaction with police.