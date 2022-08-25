Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leadership not to take violence to the Supreme Court if they want the apex court to overturn William Ruto’s victory.

When Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati, was announcing Ruto as the President-elect last week, Azimio leaders and agents caused a commotion at the Bomas of Kenya, accusing the chairman of bungling the election..

In a tweet on Thursday, Mutahi urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio team not to cause chaos at the Supreme Court if they want the apex court to overturn Ruto’s victory.

Raila went to the Supreme Court on Monday, where he filed a petition challenging Ruto’s victory.

Ngunyi further claimed that despite Azimio having a solid case at the Supreme Court, they are reciting their poem to the wrong person, who is holding the sword and unable to help them.

“I am PROUD to be Kenyan. BUT I will be MORE proud if the election is NULLIFIED with no VIOLENCE. Azimio has a GOOD case. BUT they are reciting POETRY to a man holding a SWORD.

“I warned THEM in May that the DEEP STATE will not DELIVER. Laziness at the Supreme Court will be DISASTER,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

