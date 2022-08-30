Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A group of religious leaders has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President-elect William Ruto to be ready to accept the outcome of the Supreme Court.

In a press conference on Monday, the clerics, led by Alfred Rotich of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, also asked Kenyans to be ready to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“We urge all Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court as the position of justice. It is Kenya that will have won either way,” Rotich said

They also asked the judges to undertake their duty with utmost good faith, fairness, impartiality and public trust.

“It is our prayer and confidence that truth will prevail and justice will be served,” Rotich added.

Further, the leaders asked Kenyans to maintain calm as they wait for the ruling of the Supreme Court on the presidential election petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.