Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Media personality, Piers Morgan has asked Elon Musk to buy his beloved club, Arsenal, after the world’s richest man made a joke about buying Manchester United.

On Tuesday, Musk had tweeted: ‘Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.’

However, he clarified the Tweet hours later, stating that it is a ”long-running joke” on Twitter.

“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.” Musk posted when asked if he was serious about buying the club.

He further added that if he would buy a sports team, it would be United.

“Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid”, he said.

However, television personality and Arsenal fan Morgan, 57, responded to Musk’s initial claim by asking the SpaceX man to come in for the Gunners, currently owned by Stan Kroenke.

Morgan wrote: ‘Trust me on this, Elon – you don’t want to go anywhere near them… if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal.’