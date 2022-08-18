Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A physically challenged man, Ronick Lukombo from Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his beau are set to get married.

Lukombo, said to be a gospel musician, introduced his wife in church on Sunday, August 15, 2022.

Friends took to Facebook to share photos from the church introduction and to congratulate the new couple on their upcoming nuptial.

See photos and video