Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i recently made spine-chilling projections about this year’s general election.

He warned that the next Parliament may be populated by ‘wash wash’ criminals.

Matiang’i revealed that the ‘wash wash’ criminals were running the show in the campaigns by splashing millions of shillings.

And true to Matiangi’s words, two well-known wash-wash criminals, Allan Chesang and Zaheer Jhanda, have clinched elective seats.

1. Allan Chesang – He was accused of masterminding the Ksh 181 Million fake laptop tender at Deputy President William Ruto’s office. He is the incoming Transzoia Senator after clinching the seat on the UDA ticket.

2. Zaheer Jhanda – He was linked to a gold scam scandal where a member of the royal family in Dubai lost Ksh 30 billion. He was also accused of defrauding the Government of Ksh 140 million in SGR land sale.

Zaheer Jhanda is the incoming Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament after clinching the seat on the UDA ticket.

Outgoing MP Richard Tongi accused him of splashing millions to woo voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.