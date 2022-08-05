Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 05 August 2022 – Four staff members working for Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani died after his campaign vehicle was involved in a grisly accident along the Mombasa- Lunga Lunga highway in Kwale County.
The four include one of Mwashetani’s drivers, two bodyguards, and a media personnel.
The ill-fated vehicle was heading to Lunga-Lunga from Msabweni.
It is believed that they were coming from a campaign meeting.
The driver, who died on the spot, was reportedly overspeeding and bullying other motorists.
The UDA-branded vehicle rolled several times, killing four of the occupants on the spot.
The vehicle had carried five people.
Below are photos of the victims.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
