Friday, 05 August 2022 – Four staff members working for Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani died after his campaign vehicle was involved in a grisly accident along the Mombasa- Lunga Lunga highway in Kwale County.

The four include one of Mwashetani’s drivers, two bodyguards, and a media personnel.

The ill-fated vehicle was heading to Lunga-Lunga from Msabweni.

It is believed that they were coming from a campaign meeting.

The driver, who died on the spot, was reportedly overspeeding and bullying other motorists.

The UDA-branded vehicle rolled several times, killing four of the occupants on the spot.

The vehicle had carried five people.

Below are photos of the victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.