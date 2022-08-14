Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 August 2022 – Nakuru Governor-elect, Susan Kihika, has a beautiful daughter called Tifanny Kiarie, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure her success in the gubernatorial race.

Tiffany recently graduated from the University of Tampa, where she was pursuing a degree in Political Science with a concentration in World Affairs and a minor in Criminal Justice.

She is also actively involved in politics in the US.

She is the Field Organizer at the Texas Democratic Party.

See her photos below.

