Friday, 26 August 2022 – The newly-elected Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, showed up at his inauguration ceremony at KICC in the company of his two sons and daughter.

Sakaja’s little daughter stole the show at the inauguration ceremony, leaving Kenyans awed.

The cute girl enjoyed playful moments at the venue next to President-elect William Ruto and outgoing Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu.

She played with yellow and green ribbons in front of Kananu before hugging her briefly and continuing to play.

Sakaja was forced to pause his speech and talked candidly about his daughter, comparing her to his late mum.

The Nairobi county boss fathered the adorable girl with his beautiful baby mama, identified as Angie Mbuthia.

Angie is a lawyer by profession and she was also part of his campaign team.

She attended his swearing-in ceremony although Sakaja did not recognize her in public.

See her photos below.

