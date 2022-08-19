Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – Lavendar Nyar Jera is trending after revealing that she has been dating popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah for the last 8 months without his wife’s knowledge.

She shamelessly paraded photos on Facebook having fun with Indah in a hotel room and also leaked WhatsApp chats with the singer planning for a date.

Lavendar is based in Germany but she is currently in the county for holiday.

Word has it that she has a special appetite for Ohangla artists.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.