Friday, 19 August 2022 – Lavendar Nyar Jera is trending after revealing that she has been dating popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah for the last 8 months without his wife’s knowledge.
She shamelessly paraded photos on Facebook having fun with Indah in a hotel room and also leaked WhatsApp chats with the singer planning for a date.
Lavendar is based in Germany but she is currently in the county for holiday.
Word has it that she has a special appetite for Ohangla artists.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
