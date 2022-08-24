Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – DJ Bash of Homebozy radio has admitted that he has sunk into depression and blamed his baby mama, Jacque Muchai, for his woes.

Jacque dumped DJ Bash and eloped with a rich mzungu, who gifted her a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

She has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media sponsored by her mzungu boyfriend.

She has denied the popular DJ the right to see his kids, leaving him depressed.

Below are photos of Jacque.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.