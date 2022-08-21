Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – A Luyha man identified as Bob almost lost his precious life after he was caught pants down with a police officer’s wife.

The cop is said to have returned home announced, only to find Bob eating the forbidden fruit.

The poor man was seen in the trending video begging for mercy while stark naked after the police officer threatened to shoot him.

The identity of the randy Luyha man has since been unveiled after the video went viral.

He is a married father of 5.

Watch the video through this link in case you missed it. Link>>>>

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.