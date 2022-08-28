Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh was captured in a viral video exchanging glances with a pretty lady as he was performing in a club recently.

Samidoh, who is a well-known womanizer, was mesmerized by the lady’s beauty, prompting him to instruct his manager to take her phone number.

The identity of the light-skinned and gorgeous lady in the viral video has been established.

Her name is Rhoda Murigu and she is very pretty.

She is a single mother of one and is not dating at the moment.

See her photos and Tiktok videos below.

Watch the viral video of her exchanging glances with Samidoh in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.