Monday, August 8, 2022 – A concerned resident of Kisumu has raised the alarm over a group of notorious conmen and women who have been camping near financial institutions to prey on unsuspecting Kenyans.

They mostly target the elderly and passers-by who appear to be naïve.

An elderly woman is said to have been conned after withdrawing money from a nearby bank.

They lied to her that she had won a laptop after picking a lucky number.

However, the laptop was not functioning.

They operate in broad daylight under protection from the authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.