Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Popular social media influencer, Azzizad, has allegedly abandoned her ailing father and poor family in the village even as she lives a flamboyant lifestyle in the city.

According to Madollar Mapesa, he was forced to send Azzizad’s brother money to cater for their father’s medical expenses after he desperately cried for help.

The brother tried to reach out to Azzizad in vain, prompting him to ask for help from the flashy Madollar.

Madollar further claimed that Azzizad’s grandmother who raised her after her mother divorced their father is also wallowing in poverty in the village.

He also leaked a photo of Azzizad with her cousin back in the village before she became famous and urged her to take care of her struggling family.

