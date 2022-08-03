Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Odhiambo Opiyo.

One of the world’s most wicked women is strolling the streets of England doing shopping after serving only 19 years in prison.

She was first married to Lee Way in the 1980s, but the man fled the marriage after he became tired of her habit of stealing and forging his signature.

She would later meet Julian Webb an advertising manager and the two married on November 2, 1991, after a whirlwind romance.

In 1993 Just two years into the marriage she lied to her husband that she had cancer and convinced him to give her £25,000, to pay for the treatment, which she pocketed. The following year she killed him by feeding him poisoned curry on his 31st birthday in June 1994.

As if that was not enough, a day after murdering him she turned up at his place of work to ask how long it would take to receive his £36,000 death-in-service benefit, since she was now a widow.

She would later meet her third husband, Mr. Richard Thompson in 1997, and the two married in 1998. Two months later, she started forging his signature, emptying his savings account, and running up thousands of pounds of debt on his credit cards.

One day in 2000 as Thompson was preparing to fly to America, the woman tricked him to lie on the floor facing down, because she had a surprise for him.

The excited fool complied as the woman tied his hands, and covered his face with a towel, before hitting him twice around the head with a baseball bat and stabbing him in the shoulder with a carving knife. But he survived.

It was this last incident that led detectives to discover that she had killed her second husband by poison in 1994, and the body had to be exhumed. Because of this, I n 2003 she was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison.

Last month she was controversially set free by the Parole Board amid protests from the victims and the victims’ families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.