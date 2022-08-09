Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Pete Davidson proposed to Kim Kardashian right before she dumped him, it has been revealed.

The Kardashians star and the comedian called it quits last week after nine months of dating.

Pete proposed shortly before their relationship ended, an exclusive source told Radar Online.

The source told the website:

“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed.”

“He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen,” the source continued.

“Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”