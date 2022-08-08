Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Pete Davidson has been pictured for the first time since Kim Kardashian broke up with him after 9 months of dating.

The comedian, 28, was photographed on Sunday, August 7, visiting a Target store in Cairns Central Mall in Cairns, Australia, after leaving his hotel.

Pete, who is currently in Australia to film the Wizards movie, wore a black tracksuit and a black baseball cap as he visited the shopping center.

It comes after it was reported that Kim, 41, ended her nine-month romance with Pete due to his ‘immaturity and young age.’

In addition to battling long distance as he works on a project in Australia while she is based in the US, a source told Page Six, the reality star was ‘totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.’

‘Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,’ the insider says.

They added: ‘Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.’

However, a source close to Pete tells DailyMail.com: ‘Their break up was completely amicable. They had a great time while it lasted but long distance and different priorities saw it come to an end.’

News of their split comes a day after a source told People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! abroad.

An insider has now explained to E! News: ‘They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.’

Kim’s breakup with Pete comes as she is still working on legal details of her divorce from her third husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.