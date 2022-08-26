Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Personal Banker

To provide branch-based personal banking sales and service facility to individual customers requiring standardized financial product and service solutions.

Reports to: Branch Manager

Location: Mombasa Branch

Responsibilities

  • Meet personal banking sales targets both in a number of accounts, Deposits, and Personal Loans through recruiting new customers and cross-selling to existing customers.
  • Generate target audience lists and sales call plans; implement and make call reports as well as customer visits
  • Identify business opportunities around salary processing schemes, signing MOUs for personal loans & High net worth individuals.
  • Relationship management of existing personal banking customers.
  • Grow Personal Accounts, personal loan book, and income
  • Handling and monitoring customer inquiries and complaints effectively to ensure retention and loyalty
  • Ensures that all new businesses are in line with AML/ KYC and CTF laws and regulations and customer information is regularly updated.
  • Ensure adherence of all bank’s prescribed processes, standard operating procedures, and central bank requirements.
  • Responsible for identifying and reporting potential and actual Money Laundering Risk, including suspicious transactions in accordance with the laid down AML policies & procedures.
  • Under Asset products, will be responsible for growing and managing Check off loans, Salary loans, Salary Advance, and Digital Products & Services, as well as retaining customer base on Salary Accounts, Savings Accounts, and Junior Accounts. 

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business related field.
  • Have a minimum of 3 year working in the Banking Industry with exposure in Micro and SME businesses 
  • Sound knowledge of the Banking Act and the regulatory framework in the Financial Services Industry
  • Able to apply financial knowledge and skills to achieve business goals
  • Able to identify and minimize potential and inherent risks in banking
  • Communicates effectively and can explain complex Business issues
  • Track record of motivating, managing, and developing individuals and teams to achieve results

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Apply By: 2nd, September 2022

