Personal Banker

To provide branch-based personal banking sales and service facility to individual customers requiring standardized financial product and service solutions.

Reports to: Branch Manager

Location: Mombasa Branch

Responsibilities

Meet personal banking sales targets both in a number of accounts, Deposits, and Personal Loans through recruiting new customers and cross-selling to existing customers.

Generate target audience lists and sales call plans; implement and make call reports as well as customer visits

Identify business opportunities around salary processing schemes, signing MOUs for personal loans & High net worth individuals.

Relationship management of existing personal banking customers.

Grow Personal Accounts, personal loan book, and income

Handling and monitoring customer inquiries and complaints effectively to ensure retention and loyalty

Ensures that all new businesses are in line with AML/ KYC and CTF laws and regulations and customer information is regularly updated.

Ensure adherence of all bank’s prescribed processes, standard operating procedures, and central bank requirements.

Responsible for identifying and reporting potential and actual Money Laundering Risk, including suspicious transactions in accordance with the laid down AML policies & procedures.

Under Asset products, will be responsible for growing and managing Check off loans, Salary loans, Salary Advance, and Digital Products & Services, as well as retaining customer base on Salary Accounts, Savings Accounts, and Junior Accounts.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business related field.

Have a minimum of 3 year working in the Banking Industry with exposure in Micro and SME businesses

Sound knowledge of the Banking Act and the regulatory framework in the Financial Services Industry

Able to apply financial knowledge and skills to achieve business goals

Able to identify and minimize potential and inherent risks in banking

Communicates effectively and can explain complex Business issues

Track record of motivating, managing, and developing individuals and teams to achieve results

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Apply By: 2nd, September 2022