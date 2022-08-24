Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Gary Busey’s spokesman has offered a bizarre explanation after the actor was caught on camera with his pants round his ankles, his hands buried in his crotch.

‘Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,’ said a spokesperson for Busey on Tuesday.

They told Page Six: ‘Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.

Busey, who was nominated for the best actor Oscar for his role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, was already facing sexual assault allegations when he was pictured on Saturday afternoon in Malibu.

The actor was charged the day before with four counts of sexual contact and harassment after multiple women accused him of indecent conduct at a New Jersey horror movie convention.

On Saturday, the actor lowered his pants and sat on a bench with his hand between his legs at Point Dume Park in Malibu.

His representative said Busey was on private property, but he was in full view of the public, wearing a shirt that referenced the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves film Point Break, in which he had a supporting role.

Busey was filmed making his way to a bench at the lookout point, where he sat down, pulled out his phone, and then pulled down his pants. When done with his actions, Busey lit up a cigar and looked out over the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back in his car and leaving the park.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, following the allegations made in New Jersey.

The charges stem from offenses that are alleged to have occurred at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ, police said.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were touched by Busey inappropriately during an autograph signing and meet and greet.

‘It was about contact. It was about touching,’ Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that ‘multiple complaints’ about the actor’s conduct had been received throughout the weekend.

A lawyer for the convention, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company was ‘assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention.’

‘Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,’ he said.

‘Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values.’