Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 1 August 2022 – Pat Carroll, famous for voicing Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ has died.

The actress and comedian passed away at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 30, after a bout with pneumonia, according to her daughter, Kerry Karsian, who confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carroll is known for playing the half-octupus/half-human character in the 1989 hit Disney movie and for doing all of the singing for the film by herself and reprising the role throughout the years.

Before that, she was a veteran in sitcoms, having starred in fan favorites such as “The Danny Thomas Show,” “The Mickey Rooney Show,” “The Red Skelton Hour,” “Getting Together,” “Busting Loose,” “Galaxy High School,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “Foofur,” “She’s the Sheriff” and many more.

She had won a Grammy, an Emmy and accolades for her theatre work as well.

Caroll is survived by her daughters and granddaughter. She was 95 years old.