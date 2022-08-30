Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – The Supreme Court has granted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga his request.

This is after it issued a ruling ordering the recount of ballots in 15 polling stations.

In the ruling, the SCOK noted that ballot boxes for 15 polling stations will be opened for inspection and recount, within 48 hours.

IEBC was given from 2 pm on Tuesday, August 30 to 2 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022, to ensure the exercise is finalized.

Further, the SCOK directed the IEBC to deliver to the Court and parties all ballot boxes for inspection, scrutiny, and recount in the 15 polling stations.

These polling stations include Nandi Hills and Sinendeti Primary School in Nandi, Belgut, Kapsuser, and Chepkutum Primary Schools in Kericho County; Jomvi, Mikindani, and Ministry of Water Tanks Polling Stations in Mombasa County.

Others are Mvita, Majengo, and Mvita Primary Schools in Mombasa County; Tinderet CONMO, in Nandi County; Jarok, Gathanji, and Kiheo Primary School Polling in Nyandarua County.

“That the IEBC does deliver all ballot boxes in Bomet, Nandi, Kiambu, Kericho, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties for inspection, scrutiny, recount and such terms as it deems fit,” the scrutiny read.

“Each Party shall be represented by two agents during the exercises above and they shall at times be under the supervision of the Registrar of the court and her staff. The Registrar shall file her report by 5 pm on 1st September 2022 and avail copies to all parties.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.