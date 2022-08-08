Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – With less than 24 hours before Kenyans go to the poll, Chuka residents have destroyed election materials meant to be used tomorrow during the election.

According to the pictures shared by a local photographer, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials and security officers are seen checking the mess that was created by Chuka/Igambang’ombe residents.

The boxes are turned over while the papers seem to be shredded into pieces.

The residents claimed the security agencies were planning to rig the election in favor of a particular presidential candidate who is being supported by the government.

This begs the question as to what actions both IEBC and security personnel will take and if any politicians were involved. Kenyans have questioned the efficiency of security officials guarding election material.

“How bad are these security officials?” posed an anonymous Kenyan

The Kenyan DAILY POST.