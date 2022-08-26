Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 26 August 2022 – A distressed family is searching for their daughter who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The lady, identified as Evalyne Nsusu Kode, is a teacher at AL-ifran Primary School in Garissa County.

On the fateful day she disappeared, she texted a friend informing her that she had been abducted by unknown people near Hola.

Her phone then went off.

She has been missing since then.

Her photos were circulated on social media and members of the public urged to provide any information on her whereabouts.

