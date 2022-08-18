Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has revived Azimio’s hope of clinching the presidency even after William Ruto was declared President-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Addressing the media yesterday at the KICC after meeting with Azimio-elected leaders, Karua noted that the presidential results in the just concluded general election were Azimio’s deferred victory that will soon come home.

She noted that Azimio was exploring all legal avenues maintaining that victory was coming their way.

“On the matter of the election, ours is victory deferred but it’s coming home. And that is the message to everyone. As we explore all legal and constitutional avenues, let everybody know victory is coming home,” Karua stated.

On his part, Raila said that Azimio leaders were given a brief with regards on the process of disputing the presidential election, adding that the leaders approved the steps taken.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who also attended the meeting, said that the legal and political process will continue as they engage in meetings across the country.

“We will continue with our meetings once we reach an agreement we will let people know. The legal process is continuing and the political processes are continuing,” Kalonzo stated.

On Tuesday, Raila rejected the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, claiming that the figures announced by Chebukati were null and void and must be quashed by a court of law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.