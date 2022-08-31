Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his lawyers are ready to show the world how the August 9th Presidential election was rigged in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday when the Supreme Court began hearing the petition challenging Ruto’s win, Raila said his lawyers are ready to ensure the trophy is coming home for Azimio leaders and supporters.

“It’s Day 1. Our legal team is ready,” Raila said on his Twitter page.

Raila moved to court last Monday, saying the August 9th election was bungled by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who announced Ruto as the winner of the election.

The Supreme Court will hear the case from today and they will make their determination on Monday next week.

The Judges who will make the decision are led by Chief Justice, Martha Koome, Philomena Mwilu, Smoking Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, Njoki Ndungu, Mohamed Ibrahim, and William Ouko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.