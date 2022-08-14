Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Yesterday evening, there were ugly scenes at the Bomas of Kenya after Azimio One Kenya Alliance agents engaged with their Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterparts, with both camps accusing each other of trying to rig the just concluded presidential election.

The agents were seen throwing hands at each other and police were called out to calm the situation.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi revealed the criminal who may have sparked chaos at the Bomas of Kenya.

Sudi, in a social media post, said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta is the man who was sponsoring chaos at the Bomas of Kenya.

“All these dramas and evil schemes you see are planned by Muhoho Kenyatta.

“He is the REAL President of Kenya. He is the one wielding power and calling shots behind the cameras. Tunawajua hawa watu sana,” Sudi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.