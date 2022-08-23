Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
VACANCY – OPERATIONS OFFICER
Brief about the Role:
The SNDBX is a permanent residency of more than 30 professional disciplines under the same roof who work collaboratively to serve entrepreneurs.
The SNDBX seeks to hire an Operations Officer who shall primarily be in charge of:
- Quality execution of the strategic goals
- Tracking and managing key expert initiatives to ensure timely delivery and execution of key value-adding initiatives
- Tracking of all operational and administrative functions using an effective project management tool
- Working together with the accountant to ensure efficient and sound financial management, management of suppliers and the space
- Tracking of team outputs and Team Management in relation to KPIs/OKRs and execution of key strategic and operational goals
- Working together with the community manager and team to grow the SNDBX Community’s network of clients, entrepreneurs, partners and club members
Key Responsibilities:
- Have oversight over all operational activities and ensure all operations are cost-effective
- Oversight over the SNBX functions including administration, operations, facilities management etc
- Improve operational management systems, standards, processes and best practice
- Provide strategic leadership to the internal team and ensure business goals are met
- Manage the contracting of service providers and ensure they provide quality services
- Ensure that all licenses, permits and statutory payments are up to date
- Ensure that there is legal and regulatory compliance in all operations
- Work together with the accountant to ensure proper financial management, budgeting, reporting, planning, and auditing
- Identify and address problems and opportunities for the company
Person’s specifications
- At least four (4) years in Operations Management
- Bachelor’s degree in operations management or related field
- Must have strong leadership and team management skills
- Ability to build consensus and relationships amongst experts, their staff, managers, partners, and employees.
- Understanding of general finance and budgeting
- Excellent communication skills
- Basic understanding of financial management
How to Apply
Interested applicants are invited to email their CVs to the SNDBX HR Experts, Fanisi HR Solutions at careers@fanisi.net on or before Monday 29th August 2022.
