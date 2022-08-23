Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY – OPERATIONS OFFICER

Brief about the Role:

The SNDBX is a permanent residency of more than 30 professional disciplines under the same roof who work collaboratively to serve entrepreneurs.

The SNDBX seeks to hire an Operations Officer who shall primarily be in charge of:

Quality execution of the strategic goals

Tracking and managing key expert initiatives to ensure timely delivery and execution of key value-adding initiatives

Tracking of all operational and administrative functions using an effective project management tool

Working together with the accountant to ensure efficient and sound financial management, management of suppliers and the space

Tracking of team outputs and Team Management in relation to KPIs/OKRs and execution of key strategic and operational goals

Working together with the community manager and team to grow the SNDBX Community’s network of clients, entrepreneurs, partners and club members

Key Responsibilities:

Have oversight over all operational activities and ensure all operations are cost-effective

Oversight over the SNBX functions including administration, operations, facilities management etc

Improve operational management systems, standards, processes and best practice

Provide strategic leadership to the internal team and ensure business goals are met

Manage the contracting of service providers and ensure they provide quality services

Ensure that all licenses, permits and statutory payments are up to date

Ensure that there is legal and regulatory compliance in all operations

Work together with the accountant to ensure proper financial management, budgeting, reporting, planning, and auditing

Identify and address problems and opportunities for the company

Person’s specifications

At least four (4) years in Operations Management

Bachelor’s degree in operations management or related field

Must have strong leadership and team management skills

Ability to build consensus and relationships amongst experts, their staff, managers, partners, and employees.

Understanding of general finance and budgeting

Excellent communication skills

Basic understanding of financial management

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to email their CVs to the SNDBX HR Experts, Fanisi HR Solutions at careers@fanisi.net on or before Monday 29th August 2022.