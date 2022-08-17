Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Head of Operations & Admin – Training Institution.

Reporting to: Chief Operating Officer

Industry: Home Health Care Services

Location: Nairobi.

Gross Salary: KES 100,000 – 120,000

Job Objective: You’ll be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of their company’s training programs. You’ll work with a team of trainers, instructional designers and admin team to ensure a smooth running of the day to day of the institution while enhancing high quality delivery to learners as per company goals and objective.

Roles & Responsibilities

Ensure trainers and students’ day-to-day activities are running

Handle trainers and students’ complaints and liaise with management on the

Planning of the yearly calendar and trainers’ timetable as per course guidelines for each trainer and

Advising management on compliance with current technology and any current curriculum training

Ensure all students admitted have the required materials and orientation is properly

Organize for students in internships to get evaluated by their trainers on time and as per their course

Ensure institutions’ documentation is done correctly and well-organized

Evaluating trainers based on their performance and recommending the same to management

Key Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, management, or a related field.

Must have at least 3 years of experience in the similar role.

Experience in a related field, such as management or financial reporting, preferred.

Exceptional leadership and time, task, and resource management skills.

Strong problem solving, critical thinking, coaching, interpersonal, and verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency with computers, especially MS Office.

Ability to plan for and keep track of multiple projects and deadlines.

Familiarity with budget planning and enforcement, human resources, and customer service procedures.

How to Apply

Apply directly through our careers page.

In case you experiencing difficulties apply through the option above, please

Email your cv to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke

N.B If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert in the email subject Head of Operations & Admin – Training Institution consideration latest Tuesday 22nd August 2022.