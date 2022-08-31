Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her late boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Clenney, popularly known as Courtney Tailor, was arrested on August 10 as a suspect in Obumseli’s murder which occurred earlier in the year.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the model pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon via a written plea dated August 18.

Her arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 31, four days after she was denied bond in her first court appearance.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, stated after her arrest, that the move by the police was shocking because of “clear evidence of self-defense in this matter”.

On the other hand, Obumseli’s family has disputed Clenney’s self-defense claim and contends that he was the victim of domestic violence instead.