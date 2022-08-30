Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
|JOB TITLE
|ONLINE SALES EXECUTIVE
|NATURE OF JOB
|FULL TIME
|INDUSTRY
|CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS-TILES, SANITARY WARE, BATHROOMS, SINKS, WALL MOSAICS TILES
|SALARY
|KES 50,000.00-60,000.00
|JOB LOCATION
|MOMBASA
Duties & Responsibilities
· Develop ecommerce sales strategies to meet revenue and growth targets
· Implement and utilize analytics to track sales trends and identify opportunities for growth
· Conceptualize digital marketing initiatives, analyze data and measure results
· Create and manage product descriptions for online marketplace platforms
· Engage customers online and convert leads to sales
· Close sales to meet and exceed targets
· Build a trust and foster a relationship to be recognized as a premium ecommerce supplier
· Train dealers on e-commerce platforms
· Conduct extensive online research, at all times understanding marketing and sales strategies from all major ecommerce retailers
· Actively participate in scheduled internal weekly and annual sales meetings, preparing in advance to share relevant and beneficial information
· Collaborate with your sales peers, design teams and management to ensure that you are offering the very best assortment to the customer
Qualifications
- At least 3 years of hands on online sales/ E-commerce experience selling tiles, sanitary ware, bathrooms, sinks, wall mosaics tiles etc.
- Degree or Diploma in a Business related Course
- Innovative and forward-thinking candidate who will work hard and enthusiastically
- Exceptional time management skills; ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects with overlapping goals and objectives
- Ability to influence and interact with senior management
- Adaptable and flexible; responsive and resourceful in a fast-paced, quick turn business model
- Experience with digital marketing and online sales
- Superior verbal and written communication skills, copywriting skills are a plus
- Actively listens and participates within a team environment
- Microsoft Software; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Database related programs
How to Apply
- If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>