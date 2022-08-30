Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
  JOB TITLE  ONLINE SALES EXECUTIVE
NATURE OF JOBFULL TIME
INDUSTRYCONSTRUCTION MATERIALS-TILES, SANITARY WARE, BATHROOMS, SINKS, WALL MOSAICS TILES
SALARYKES 50,000.00-60,000.00
JOB LOCATIONMOMBASA

Duties & Responsibilities

·         Develop ecommerce sales strategies to meet revenue and growth targets

·         Implement and utilize analytics to track sales trends and identify opportunities for growth

·         Conceptualize digital marketing initiatives, analyze data and measure results

·         Create and manage product descriptions for online marketplace platforms

·         Engage customers online and convert leads to sales

·         Close sales to meet and exceed targets

·         Build a trust and foster a relationship to be recognized as a premium ecommerce supplier

·         Train dealers on e-commerce platforms

·         Conduct extensive online research, at all times understanding marketing and sales strategies from all major ecommerce retailers

·         Actively participate in scheduled internal weekly and annual sales meetings, preparing in advance to share relevant and beneficial information

·         Collaborate with your sales peers, design teams and management to ensure that you are offering the very best assortment to the customer

Qualifications

  • At least 3 years of hands on online sales/ E-commerce experience selling tiles, sanitary ware, bathrooms, sinks, wall mosaics tiles etc.
  • Degree or Diploma in a Business related Course
  • Innovative and forward-thinking candidate who will work hard and enthusiastically
  • Exceptional time management skills; ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects with overlapping goals and objectives
  • Ability to influence and interact with senior management
  • Adaptable and flexible; responsive and resourceful in a fast-paced, quick turn business model
  • Experience with digital marketing and online sales
  • Superior verbal and written communication skills, copywriting skills are a plus
  • Actively listens and participates within a team environment
  • Microsoft Software; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Database related programs

How to Apply

  • If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
  • Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
  • Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.




