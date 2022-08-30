Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE ONLINE SALES EXECUTIVE NATURE OF JOB FULL TIME INDUSTRY CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS-TILES, SANITARY WARE, BATHROOMS, SINKS, WALL MOSAICS TILES SALARY KES 50,000.00-60,000.00 JOB LOCATION MOMBASA

Duties & Responsibilities

· Develop ecommerce sales strategies to meet revenue and growth targets

· Implement and utilize analytics to track sales trends and identify opportunities for growth

· Conceptualize digital marketing initiatives, analyze data and measure results

· Create and manage product descriptions for online marketplace platforms

· Engage customers online and convert leads to sales

· Close sales to meet and exceed targets

· Build a trust and foster a relationship to be recognized as a premium ecommerce supplier

· Train dealers on e-commerce platforms

· Conduct extensive online research, at all times understanding marketing and sales strategies from all major ecommerce retailers

· Actively participate in scheduled internal weekly and annual sales meetings, preparing in advance to share relevant and beneficial information

· Collaborate with your sales peers, design teams and management to ensure that you are offering the very best assortment to the customer

Qualifications

At least 3 years of hands on online sales/ E-commerce experience selling tiles, sanitary ware, bathrooms, sinks, wall mosaics tiles etc.

Degree or Diploma in a Business related Course

Innovative and forward-thinking candidate who will work hard and enthusiastically

Exceptional time management skills; ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects with overlapping goals and objectives

Ability to influence and interact with senior management

Adaptable and flexible; responsive and resourceful in a fast-paced, quick turn business model

Experience with digital marketing and online sales

Superior verbal and written communication skills, copywriting skills are a plus

Actively listens and participates within a team environment

Microsoft Software; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Database related programs

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.