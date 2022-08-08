Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – One person was killed and a 6-year-old child was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside an Atlanta park Sunday evening, August 7.

The shooting was sparked by an argument during a baseball game that was being played inside Rosa L. Burney park.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot and five others, including a child, were struck by gunfire during the 7 p.m. shooting.

“As we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Atlanta PD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told NBC affiliate 11Alive News.

“We’re just asking people to, you know, step away. We’re asking people just to let bygones be bygones.”

The 6-year-old is currently in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital, the outlet reported.

The suspect remains at large, police said.