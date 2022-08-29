Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 August 2022 – Controversial media personality and businesswoman Betty Kyallo seems to have moved on after breaking up with lawyer Nick Ndeda.

The mother of one left fans guessing over the weekend after she posted a photo goofing around with an unidentified man.

He was holding her waist in the romantic photo that has sparked reactions among her fans.

Most of Betty Kyallo’s relationships are short-lived.

She was previously dating hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda.

Before Nick, she was in a relationship with another man of Borana origin.

Betty recently revealed that she still plans to get married but ruled out being married in a white wedding.

See the photo of the man alleged to be her latest catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.