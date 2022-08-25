Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 August 2022 – A Luo man has been called out after he defrauded his friends by faking his daughter’s death.

One of his friends took to social media and narrated how they were conned.

The cunning man identified as Omondi reportedly lied to his friends that his daughter was dead.

They set up a WhatsApp group and contributed Sh 40,000 for the burial.

They even sent him money to buy a cow which he was supposed to take to his in-laws per the Luo customs.

However, Omondi did not buy the cow.

He ‘hired’ a cow and took a few photos which he sent to his friends and lied to them that he had bought the cow.

His friends were shocked after finding out that his daughter was celebrating her birthday a few days ago, yet the funeral fundraiser was three weeks ago.

His wife was also shocked since she was not aware that he had faked their daughter’s death.

Below are social media posts by one of his friends exposing him.

See his photos below.

