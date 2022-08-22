Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has formally filed a petition challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect.

The petition was filed by Raila’s legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo at the Supreme Court sub-registry at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, August 22, in line with the apex court regulations.

The Supreme Court (Presidential Election Petition) Rules 2017 dictates that if a petition is submitted on the last day of filing, then it should be done before 2 p.m on the said day.

According to Azimio’s lawyer Daniel Maanzo, the legal team had already filed the petition online and would submit the physical documents with the registry by the deadline.

Following the filing of the petition at the court, Azimio will have until Tuesday, August 23, to serve the respondents – the president-elect William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto and IEBC will have four days to file their replies to the apex court. This will pave way for the hearing of the petition by the Supreme Court bench seven days after it is filed – Monday, August 29.

