Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

We are looking for an experienced Office Clerk to the RA&CM Department that is in charge of Road Assets and Corridor Management of the Nairobi Expressway.

Key Responsibilities

  • Coordination with Traffic Police in handling of traffic accidents affecting the Expressway;
  • Coordination with vechile owner that is involed in the accident and insurance company, preparation of compensation notice and demand letter for compensation caused by traffic accident;
  • Following up with accident handling and compensation by contacting vehicle owner and insurance company;
  • Preparation of traffic accidents records and other necessary documentation;
  • Other tasks that might be applicable.

Skill & Experience

  • 2 years of experience in similar position;
  • Familiar with traffic accident handling procedures and insurance claim procedures;
  • Familiar with the Traffic Act and other applicable laws and regulations;
  • Able to prepare outbound correspondence; 
  • good communication and customer service skills;
  • Familiar with IT technologies and officer softwares;
  • Flexible working time.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Application Due: Aug 29th 2022

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply