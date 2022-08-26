Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
We are looking for an experienced Office Clerk to the RA&CM Department that is in charge of Road Assets and Corridor Management of the Nairobi Expressway.
Key Responsibilities
- Coordination with Traffic Police in handling of traffic accidents affecting the Expressway;
- Coordination with vechile owner that is involed in the accident and insurance company, preparation of compensation notice and demand letter for compensation caused by traffic accident;
- Following up with accident handling and compensation by contacting vehicle owner and insurance company;
- Preparation of traffic accidents records and other necessary documentation;
- Other tasks that might be applicable.
Skill & Experience
- 2 years of experience in similar position;
- Familiar with traffic accident handling procedures and insurance claim procedures;
- Familiar with the Traffic Act and other applicable laws and regulations;
- Able to prepare outbound correspondence;
- good communication and customer service skills;
- Familiar with IT technologies and officer softwares;
- Flexible working time.
How to Apply
Application Due: Aug 29th 2022
