Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





We are looking for an experienced Office Clerk to the RA&CM Department that is in charge of Road Assets and Corridor Management of the Nairobi Expressway.

Key Responsibilities

Coordination with Traffic Police in handling of traffic accidents affecting the Expressway;

Coordination with vechile owner that is involed in the accident and insurance company, preparation of compensation notice and demand letter for compensation caused by traffic accident;

Following up with accident handling and compensation by contacting vehicle owner and insurance company;

Preparation of traffic accidents records and other necessary documentation;

Other tasks that might be applicable.

Skill & Experience

2 years of experience in similar position;

Familiar with traffic accident handling procedures and insurance claim procedures;

Familiar with the Traffic Act and other applicable laws and regulations;

Able to prepare outbound correspondence;

good communication and customer service skills;

Familiar with IT technologies and officer softwares;

Flexible working time.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Application Due: Aug 29th 2022