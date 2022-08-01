Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant
REF: KFCB/HR/11/2022
Responsibilities
- Providing visitors with refreshments while they wait;
- Preparing outgoing mails for distribution;
- Perform administrative and routine clerical tasks
- Sorting and distributing incoming mails;
- Assist with event planning;
- Perform general office duties and related errands;
- Retrieve information when requested; and
- Preparation of tea/coffee for staff and supply during the allocated times including during various staff meetings
- Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or its equivalent from a recognized institution
- A minimum of three (3) Years relevant work experience
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Classification Board
Uchumi House, 15th Floor along
Aga khan Walk
P.O. Box 44226–00100
Nairobi
All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
