Office Admin

The Office Administration Function entails:- receive and attend to clients; make appointments; handle correspondences and telephone calls; record dictation in shorthand; typewrite, process data and reprography; maintain office diary; deal with protocols and travel itineraries; ensure good office layout; operate fax machines, manage e-office; plan/organize meetings, workshop/conferences and seminars; undertake administrative work and manage the office; and ensure security of office documents, records and secretarial equipment.

Key Responsibilities;

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;

Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines;

Processing data;

Operating office equipment; attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls in that office and appointments;

Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment including classified materials;

Guiding and supervising secretarial personnel under him/her.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Secretarial Studies, Office Management, Business and Office Management any other relevant degree from an institution recognised in Kenya ; OR Bachelor’s degree in social sciences plus a diploma in secretarial studies from an institution recognised in Kenya ;

Computer Literacy; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

The public is notified of the following:

All applicants MUST download and complete Bio-Data Form(http://www.ndma.go.ke/index.php/resource-center/send/38-careers/6572-ndma-biodata-form) (in Microsoft Excel) and attach the completed Bio-Data Form. Any HANDWRITTEN or SCANNED Bio-Data form not submitted as an Excel file will be rejected.

All applications MUST be received on or before 23rd August 2022 by 5:00 pm.

NDMA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply

There are NO fees charged by NDMA for any application of these positions

Canvassing of any form will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Interested qualified applicants are requested to submit a cover letter, detailed CV, copies of certificates & testimonial and a duly filled personal data form which can be downloaded from the Authority’s website with the title of the position clearly indicated in the email subject line to hr@ndma.go.ke

Successful candidates will be required to fulfill the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya specifically clearance from the following institutions;

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

National Police Service (Certificate of good Conduct)

Credit Reference Bureau

Applications should be addressed to;

Chief Executive Officer,

National Drought Management Authority

P. O. Box 53547 00200

NAIROBI, KENYA

Applications may also be dropped at the Authority’s offices located on the 17th floor of Lonrho House, along Standard Street, Nairobi during working hours between 8am and 5pm. Those applicants submitting physical applications MUST also complete the Bio-Data Form (in Microsoft Excel format) and send it to the email address provided above