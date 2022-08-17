Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – (1) ONE POST

Terms of Service: 18-Month Contract

Work Station: NBTTS HQ- Nairobi

Requirements

High school level education with at least grade D+ in KCSE

Training in basic computer skills

Demonstrate understanding of blood transfusion services

Responsibilities

Reports to the administrative officer

Downloading and printing of various requisitions received from the Regional blood transfusion centers and satellites

Packaging of commodities for shipment to KNBTTS peripheral sites to include labelling

Preparation of packaging list for commodities to be shipped to the periphery

Preparation of stickers for labeling of items to be shipped

Coordinate shipment of commodities to the periphery sites

Assisting in inventory update

Filing of store forms S11 and S13 according to received and dispatched consumables

Filing of bin cards following the issuance of goods from the stores

Entry of all issued goods to the courier system for easy tracking

Photocopying of all requisite documents including Standard Operation procedures, blood donor questionnaires and their shipment to the RBTCs and satellites

Monthly stock taking of all commodities in the KNBTTS central stores

Note: The best office administrative assistant will be selected based on qualifications and relevant experience.

How to Apply

The terms of reference on the posts can be accessed on the Ministry’s website www.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal http://www.tenders.go.ke

Applications should include the following; Cover letter and current CV with names and telephone contacts, Copies of academic and professional certificates, Photocopy of ID, and Testimonials/Recommendations. Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Ministry’s Email Address: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 24th August 2022 11:00 am.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF HEALTH