Monday, August 1, 2022 – Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia could be the first casualty of the August 9th General Election if an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa Ltd is anything to go by.

According to the poll, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kiarie Badilisha is the candidate who will win the upcoming Nyandarua gubernatorial seat.

Badilisha, according to the pollster, will garner 60.2 percent of the votes cast in Nyandarua, with Kimemia, who is vying on the Jubilee Party ticket coming second with 28.5 percent.

Ndegwa Wahome came third with 4.6 percent, while Kirika Withaka Mwangi came fourth with 3.2 percent.

Waithaka Mwangi, commonly known as elite, and undecided voters closed the poll with 3.0 and 0.5 percent respectively.

This is a big blow to Kimemia since he had begged Nyandarua residents to re-elect him in August so that he can complete the projects he started in 2017 when he was elected governor.

Here is the graphical representation of the Nyandarua gubernatorial poll.

