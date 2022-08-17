Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Ghana’s Nursing and Midwifery Council looking to uncover the identity of a nurse who in a Tik Tok video, threatened tokill patients that plan to visit the hospital where she works.

The lady, who is a student nurse in one of the nursing institutes across the country, was heard saying in the video that it wasn’t her intention to become a nurse.

She said she was forced by her parents to enter nursing school and she is issuing a warning to anybody that visits her hospital for healthcare to stay away otherwise they would die.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council which has now distanced itself from the video, warned nurses, midwives, students, and social media users not to engage in “unprofessional and unauthorised actions” while wearing the uniform.

The council also said an investigation will be carried out to enforce the necessary sanction against the student.

Watch the video below