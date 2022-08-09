Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – A nurse has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after a fiery 100mph crash left a pregnant mother, her unborn child, one-year-old son and four others dead. If convicted as charged, she could face up to 90 years in prison.

Nicole L. Linton, 37, a nurse from Texas who works in Los Angeles, was charged Monday August 8, as she cried in court over the last Thursday’s crash that killed six and left eight others injured.

Police said Linton slammed her car into five other vehicles while driving as fast as 100 mph by an intersection at Windsor Hills.

LA County DA George Gascón revealed during a press conference Monday there was no evidence Linton was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crash.

She was released from the hospital Sunday and is now held at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California on a $9 million bond

Gascon said Linton was traveling at speeds of at least 90mph when she sped through a red light and hit crossing vehicles at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy following the horrible crash.

The unborn child’s father, Renald, was also killed in the crash after the car split in half.

Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when Linton smashed into the car they were traveling in.

‘A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,’ Gasco?n said Monday.

‘There’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.

‘It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision.’

Gascon said that ‘there was no evidence of alcohol use at this point.’

A woman who identified herself as Linton’s friend, previously told reporters she was ‘drunk’ and ‘fighting with her boyfriend’ before she got in her car and smashed into a traffic jam.

Gascon acknowledged the woman’s allegations during Monday’s press briefing and said investigators are working to ‘further identify this person.’

Asherey’s sister, Seana, who posted a message on Instagram about the incident, said she’s still shaken and heartbroken over the loss and condemned the driver who she said slammed into her brother-in-law’s car.

‘We’re looking for legal representation because this doesn’t make any sense,’ Seana said after reviewing videos of the crash.

‘Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son’s only cousin. We’re deeply hurt. We have to bury four people,’ she added, including the unborn child.

Alonzo’s father Luis Fernando Quintero wrote online: ‘I don’t have any words rn [right now] I’m too much in pain because this is something I never expected no one did I’m going to miss you both and I didn’t get to say goodbye or make up for time lost with you Alonzo my heart is aching may y’all rest in piece [peace] god has gained two amazing angels.’