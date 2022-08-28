Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Abdi Guliye, has revealed how the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) visited his offices at the Bomas of Kenya and advised him not to declare William Ruto as president-elect despite emerging the winner of the August 9th presidential election.

In an affidavit, Guliye claimed that the security committee was led by the Principal Administrative Secretary in the office of the President, Kennedy Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, IG Hillary Mutyambai, and vice chief of defence forces lieutenant general Francis Omondi Ogola.

Guliye claims that at 2 pm, an hour before Chebukati declared results, Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, went to the holding room and informed him that a team from NSAC had arrived at the tallying centre and wanted to meet Chebukati.

Chebukati was busy at the time but he indicated he would convene a brief meeting with the commissioners at 2 pm regarding the final results and to listen to the visiting team.

At the meeting, Kihara relayed their message that if the commission declared Ruto as president-elect ‘the country will burn’

According to Guliye, Kihara proceeded to indicate that skirmishes between the Kikuyu and Luo communities had already started in several slums including Kibera and Mathare based on alleged betrayal by the Kikuyus.

“Kihara proceeded to caution us that if we proceed with the declaration of the results with Ruto as president-elect and chaos erupts, ‘then the blood of the dead Kenyans’ will be on our hands,” Guliye said.

The second message from the NSAC delegation was that if the commission cannot announce Raila Odinga as the outright winner, then we must ensure there is a run-off.

However, Chebukati went ahead and declared Ruto as the President-elect despite intimidation by the deep state and state house functionaries.

