Thursday, August 25, 2022 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a video to warn the public of a group of merciless conmen and women who operate in Nairobi Central Business District.

They camp in strategic places to prey on unsuspecting passers-by in broad daylight.

They mostly target the elderly and those who look as if they are fresh from the village.

The cons lure their victims with free gifts and later defraud them.

According to information shared by a Tik-Toker, the notorious cons have a getaway vehicle and motorbikes which they use to flee in case of a police swoop.

But in most cases, they operate without fear after bribing rogue police officers and council askaris.

Below is a video exposing their evil deeds:

