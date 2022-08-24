Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray is single again after breaking up with her flamboyant boyfriend, Ken Rapudo.

Ken and Amber went public about their affair two months ago.

They have been sharing romantic photos and exchanging sweet messages, leaving fans in awe.

The celebrity couple raised eyebrows recently after unfollowing each other.

Although fans thought they were chasing clout, Amber has confirmed they have parted ways during a question and answer session with her fans.

The controversial socialite said she doesn’t force relationships.

Below is a screenshot of her response to a fan who inquired whether she is still dating Ken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.