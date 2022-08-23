Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – American actor Gary Busey has reacted to allegations of sexual offences levelled against him.

78-year-old Busey is facing multiple charges including two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact following the Monster Mania Convention, which took place between August 12-14.

He has however denied the claims that he allegedly groped two women at the “Monster-Mania” convention in Cherry Hill, N.J. earlier this month.

He told TMZ on Monday August 22, that “nothing happened” with the two women who accused him and further added that he didn’t have “any regrets” about the way he acted at the convention.

“It was all false,” he claimed when asked if the allegations were true. “I don’t care because there are no accusations.”

The “Under Siege” actor then added that the interaction with the “two girls took less than 10 seconds” before “they left.”

“Then they made their story,” he claimed, before alleging that “his partner and the camerawoman” were his witnesses, reiterating that “nothing happened.”

In an odd turn of events, paparazzi caught Busey pulling his pants down at a public park in California on Sunday, one day after he was charged.

In the video, he was sitting on a bench at Point Dume Park in Malibu with his sweatpants around his knees. His hands were crossed over his legs before he untied his pants to properly pull them back up.

It is unclear why Busey was half naked, but it is not the first time he has done so in public. He reportedly did the same multiple times while participating in the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2014.