Friday, 12 August 2022 – A Twitter user is of the opinion that men also pay the price for choosing their careers over their families.

In a thread on her handle which has sparked a debate, the Twitter user opined that men lose sharing a bond with their kids because they were always out to work.

She added that picking career over family has made many men look like they are absent fathers.

Continue to read her thread below